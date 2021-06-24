Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €72.00 by Warburg Research

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.42 ($93.44).

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €68.65 ($80.76) on Thursday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

