StrongHands Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $496,036.36 and $161.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,584,987,371 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,793,017 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.