Substratum Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $914,303.33 and $403.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.48 or 0.00606223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00039973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.