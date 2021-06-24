Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.74. Summer Infant shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 6,486 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summer Infant from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 million, a P/E ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 3,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $35,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summer Infant by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summer Infant by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summer Infant in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summer Infant in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

