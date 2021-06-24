Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.65

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$15.65 and last traded at C$63.15, with a volume of 287613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.21.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$65.02. The stock has a market cap of C$36.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,590,251.67. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,135.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.