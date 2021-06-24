Sun (New) 1-Day Volume Reaches $23.77 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded flat against the US dollar. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $129.32 million and $23.77 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00046979 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020436 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

