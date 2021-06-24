SUN (SUN) Trading 99.9% Lower Over Last Week

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00103081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00163832 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,820.68 or 0.99657376 BTC.

About SUN

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

