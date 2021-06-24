Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 4.7%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) fell 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $35.91. 17,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,439,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

