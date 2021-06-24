Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RUN. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,889,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,116. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $858,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 804.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.