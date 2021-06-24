SuperLauncher Trading Down 33.2% This Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $107,624.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001321 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00046783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00099946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00164809 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,778.38 or 1.00560657 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,091,001 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars.

