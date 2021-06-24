SureRemit Market Capitalization Achieves $2.55 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $9,724.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00046405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00164535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00098456 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,646.96 or 1.00645544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002969 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

