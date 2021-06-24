Swap Price Hits $0.0311 on Top Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, Swap has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a market cap of $418,784.08 and $94.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00098424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00161507 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003004 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,012.55 or 1.00250034 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,444,559 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.