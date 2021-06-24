Swarm City (SWT) Price Hits $0.0475 on Top Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Swarm City has a total market cap of $405,650.37 and approximately $184.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swarm City

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

