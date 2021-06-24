Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIOVF. SEB Equities cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of BIOVF stock remained flat at $$17.75 during trading on Thursday. 139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.23. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $436.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 12.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

