Swerve (SWRV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.40 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00055237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00020996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.30 or 0.00611352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00040073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,861,344 coins and its circulating supply is 12,897,020 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.