Symbol (XYM) Hits Market Capitalization of $619.34 Million

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. Symbol has a market cap of $619.34 million and $3.16 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00098424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00161507 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003004 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,012.55 or 1.00250034 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,896,188,403 coins and its circulating supply is 5,437,576,527 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

