SYNC Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $236,782.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and $236,782.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00379365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002955 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016395 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.12 or 0.00944460 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 150,073,642 coins and its circulating supply is 118,768,531 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

