Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 104,486.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,993 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $231,301,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 470.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,168,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,845,000 after buying an additional 2,613,392 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after buying an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,815,000 after buying an additional 1,525,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

