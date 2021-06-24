SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95-5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.900-2.100 EPS.

NYSE SNX traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $120.91. The company had a trading volume of 301,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,872. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.70. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.44.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

