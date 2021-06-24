Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.13

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $77.52 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.88 or 0.00385617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011266 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 614,541,879 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

