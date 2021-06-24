T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after buying an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 70.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,988,000 after buying an additional 1,511,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,491,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $563,224,000 after buying an additional 919,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $145.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.