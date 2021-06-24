Tapmydata Market Cap Reaches $1.05 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $86,986.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00381409 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002984 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016532 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.13 or 0.00941974 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,187,797 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.