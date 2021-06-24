Tarun Gupta Buys 346,414 Shares of Stockland (ASX:SGP) Stock

Stockland (ASX:SGP) insider Tarun Gupta acquired 346,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.76 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of A$1,649,969.88 ($1,178,549.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Stockland’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. Stockland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -323.94%.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

