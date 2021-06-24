Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 777.58 ($10.16). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 768.60 ($10.04), with a volume of 1,141,026 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 778.33 ($10.17).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 786.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

