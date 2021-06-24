Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Insider Purchases £17,480 in Stock

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) insider Brian Raven bought 437,000 shares of Tavistock Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £17,480 ($22,837.73).

Brian Raven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Brian Raven acquired 900,000 shares of Tavistock Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($70,551.35).

Shares of TAVI opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Thursday. Tavistock Investments Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.90 ($0.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.35 million and a PE ratio of -4.00.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

