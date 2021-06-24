Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 165.61 ($2.16). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 164.30 ($2.15), with a volume of 3,757,028 shares trading hands.

TW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 170.44 ($2.23).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 505.84. The company has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Pete Redfern sold 95,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £171,200.97 ($223,675.16). Insiders have acquired a total of 249 shares of company stock valued at $44,781 in the last three months.

About Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

