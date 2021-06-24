TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 163,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,600,918 shares.The stock last traded at $18.69 and had previously closed at $18.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

