Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) by 34,950.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,718 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,764,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $524,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

TEKK traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 1,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,321. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

