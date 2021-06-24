Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.69. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 3,234 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.

