Telit Communications (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. 10,150 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 3,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.95.

Telit Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTCNF)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

