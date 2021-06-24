TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TELUS by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TELUS by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

