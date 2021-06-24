TEMCO (TEMCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.99 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. TEMCO has a market cap of $14.99 million and approximately $815,188.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00046979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00162945 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,793.03 or 0.99960211 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,969,019 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

