Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $665.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,484 shares of company stock worth $3,957,374. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,651,000 after buying an additional 86,739 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 43,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 81,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

