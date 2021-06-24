Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Tempur Sealy International worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,207,000 after purchasing an additional 771,455 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,408 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,985,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,668 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,374 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

TPX stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.