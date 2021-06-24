Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $75.82. Tencent shares last traded at $74.92, with a volume of 1,922,027 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCEHY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.18%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

