Tendies Market Cap Achieves $873,775.83 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, Tendies has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Tendies has a total market cap of $873,775.83 and approximately $4,842.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00054454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00020853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.48 or 0.00599201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00039234 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,903,116 coins and its circulating supply is 7,503,116 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

