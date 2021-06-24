TENT Market Capitalization Hits $1.65 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. One TENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $196,867.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.52 or 0.00333270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00191885 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00118485 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001834 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,409,780 coins and its circulating supply is 36,332,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

