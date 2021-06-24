TenX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.95 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $11.64 million and $1.95 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TenX has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00055488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00020943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.59 or 0.00611223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00039837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About TenX

TenX is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

