Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Teradyne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $129.87. 22,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,916. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.35.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

