Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0303

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $695,331.84 and approximately $354.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,969.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.07 or 0.01398548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00381964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00067779 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003497 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 206.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000171 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.