Tether Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.67 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $62.67 billion and $55.16 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00046726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00101515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00162981 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,901.70 or 1.00223467 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.57 or 0.00897571 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,471,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,645,350,340 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.