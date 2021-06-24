Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Shares Down 2.5%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.38. Approximately 2,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 585,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

TGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

