Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Shares Down 2.5%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.38. Approximately 2,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 585,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.
TGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
