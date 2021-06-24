The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,916 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,810 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,159,000 after acquiring an additional 961,786 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.8% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,444,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,379,000 after acquiring an additional 473,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $651,730,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

