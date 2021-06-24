The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,732 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Desjardins upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

Shares of BNS opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

