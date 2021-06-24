The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BKGFY. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of BKGFY remained flat at $$68.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.16.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.