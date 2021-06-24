The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

OTCMKTS BKGFY remained flat at $$68.89 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.16.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

