The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $13,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $731,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 766.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.6% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

NYSE:BA traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.05. The stock had a trading volume of 514,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,560,498. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.63. The company has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

