The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.61.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $172.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $172.35 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

