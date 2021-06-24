The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $170.50

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $170.50 and last traded at $171.30, with a volume of 7204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.61.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

