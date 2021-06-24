The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 39 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 39 price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 32 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 30 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 27.46.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

